Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko told reporters he has no desire to be traded despite some reports that suggest he could be moved ahead of the March 3 trade deadline.

Demko said hearing the rumours has been "a little frustrating" and made it clear he has not requested a trade from the team.

“I’m on the sidelines and I see that stuff popping up, but it’s not true. I’ll say that point blank,” Demko said. “I’ve seen a few things floating around but I’ve never said that. Not even to my wife or anyone close to my circle. I have no idea where that started.”

He is in the second year of a five-year, $25 million contract that carries a cap hit of $5 million per season.

The 27-year-old has struggled this season with a 3-10-2 record to go along with a 3.93 goals-against average and a .883 save percentage.

Demko has been out since Dec. 1 with a lower-body injury suffered in a game against the Florida Panthers. Head coach Rick Tocchet said Demko is getting close to a return but added he'd like to see his goaltender get in a few more practices before he returns to game action.

"There’s no way we're putting him in there if he's not ready. He's too valuable to this franchise," Tocchet said. "So if he has to wait another few games, so be it. We have other opportunities for other guys to see what they got."

The Canucks have been going with a tandem of Collin Delia and Spencer Martin in net in Demko's absence. Martin was placed on waivers on Monday but cleared a day later. Tocchet said the Canucks would bring up a goaltender to backup Delia for Wednesday's game against the New York Rangers but declined to say who it would be.