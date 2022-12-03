Canucks G Demko out six weeks like lower-body injury

Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko will miss approximately six weeks with a lower body injury, general manager Patrik Allvin announced on Saturday.

Demko, 26, sustained the injury in Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Florida Panthers. He stopped 15 of 18 shots in the first period before leaving with the ailment.

The San Diego, CA. native has struggled this season, posting a 3-10-2 record with a 3.93 goals-against average and .883 save percentage in 15 games. Demko went 33-22-7 with a 2.72 GAA and .915 save percentage in 61 starts last season.

Demko was replaced in the game by Spencer Martin.