The Vancouver Canucks have acquired forward Josh Bloom from the Buffalo Sabres in exchange for defenceman Riley Stillman, the teams announced on Monday.

GM Patrik Allvin announced today that the Vancouver Canucks have acquired F Josh Bloom from the Buffalo Sabres in exchange for D Riley Stillman. pic.twitter.com/AyQErYw9Wo — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) February 27, 2023

Stillman appeared in 32 games this season for the Canucks and posted five assists.

"We would first like to thank Riley Stillman for his time here in Vancouver and we wish him the best in Buffalo," Canucks GM Patrik Allvin said in a release. "We are excited to add another young prospect in Josh Bloom and we look forward to working with him and helping his development in the years to come."

The 24-year-old Stillman was in his first season with the Canucks after they picked him up in an Oct. 7 deal with the Chicago Blackhawks for Jason Dickinson and a second-round pick.

He was selected by the Florida Panthers in the fourth round, 114th overall, of the 2016 NHL Draft.

Bloom is currently playing in the Ontario Hockey League with the North Bay Battalion, where he has 19 goals and 23 assists in 40 games.

The Oakville, Ont., native was drafted in the third round, 95th overall, of the 2021 NHL Draft by the Sabres.