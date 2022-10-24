The Vancouver Canuck have placed defenceman Tucker Poolman on injured reserve, general manager Patrik Allvin announced on Monday.

Defenceman Guillaume Brisebois has been recalled from the AHL's Abbotsford Canucks.

Poolman was injured on Oct. 15 during the Canucks' game against the Philadelphia Flyers. He was ruled out with an undisclosed injury after not returning to the bench for the start of the second period.

The 29-year-old missed most of the final three months of the 2021-22 season due to migraines. He played just four minutes in his return game in April and did not play again the remainder of the season. He recorded one goal and two assists in 40 games last season.

Poolman has tallied one assist in three games this season.