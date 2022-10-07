Vancouver Canucks defenceman Tyler Myers will miss two to four weeks with a lower body injury, head coach Bruce Boudreau announced on Friday.

“Myers is out 2-4 weeks.”



The 32-year-old play on a defensive pairing with Kyle Burroughs in the Canucks' 5-4 win over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday but did not participate in practice on Thursday or Friday. TSN's Farhan Lalji expects Quinn Hughes to open the season playing on the right side. as a result of Myers' injury.

Myers played 82 games with the Canucks last season, recording one goal and 17 assists. In three seasons with Vancouver, the Houston, Texas native has 13 goals and 47 assists in 205 games.

Drafted 12th overall by the Buffalo Sabres in the 2088 NHL Draft, Myers has 7 goals and 238 assists in 840 career NHL games over 13 seasons.