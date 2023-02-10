While the Vancouver Canucks are shaping up as sellers ahead of the trade deadline, pending unrestricted free agent Luke Schenn may not be among the players on the move.

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports the Canucks have yet to decide whether to move Schenn, who is not pushing for a trade to a contender, either.

"I think that decision is going to go right to the wire in this case," LeBrun said Thursday on Insider Trading. "And I think it's going to come down to the quality of the offer on the table versus the fact that Luke Schenn is a popular guy with that team. He's a leader and in the wake of Bo Horvat being traded, that's certainly important.

"New coach Rick Tocchet values the presence of Luke Schenn and Luke Schenn himself has indicated to management that he is fine with staying put and even signing an extension. So to me, this is going to come down to what's on the table. Is it worth moving the pending UFA [unrestricted free agent], or do we keep him around? I think we wait till March 2 or March 3 for that."

Schenn, 33, has three goals and 18 points in 51 games this season. He carries a cap hit of $850,000 in the last season of a two-year deal signed with the Canucks in 2021.

Selected fifth overall in the 2008 draft by the Toronto Maple Leafs, Scheen is a veteran of 914 NHL games. He has 41 goals and 187 points over his career with the Maple Leafs, Philadelphia Flyers, Los Angeles Kings, Arizona Coyotes, Anaheim Ducks, Tampa Bay Lightning and Canucks.

After trading Horvat to the New York Islanders earlier this month, the Canucks have just four pending unrestricted free agents on their active roster in Schenn, Kyle Burroughs, Phillip Di Giuseppe and Colin Delia.