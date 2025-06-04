VANCOUVER - Vancouver's new Professional Women's Hockey League team has signed its first player, nabbing defender Claire Thompson from the Minnesota Frost.

The two-time Walter Cup champions left the 27-year-old defender exposed and Vancouver inked her when the exclusive signing window opened to expansion teams on Wednesday.

"I'm incredibly excited to join PWHL Vancouver and be a part of this new chapter of women’s ice hockey," Thompson said in a release. "The opportunity to help build something special from the ground up is truly meaningful. I can’t wait to connect with the fans and represent this city."

Thompson, who hails from Toronto, had four goals and 14 assists in 30 games for Minnesota last season and is a finalist for the PWHL's defender of the year honour.

She added another six helpers in eight playoff appearances as the Frost captured the league championship for a second straight year.

Thompson has ample international experience, helping Canada to gold at the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

The move to Vancouver will reunite the five-foot-eight blueliner with general manager Cara Gardner Morey, who was her coach at Princeton.

"Claire is one of the best defenders in the world and a phenomenal leader who will help create a culture of excellence in Vancouver,” Gardner Morey said in a release. "Having had the privilege of coaching Claire at Princeton, I know how exceptional she is as a player and as a person and couldn’t be prouder to build our foundation with her contributions both on and off the ice."

Vancouver also signed defender Sophie Jaques from the Frost as part of the expansion program.

Jacques agreed to a three-year deal with Vancouver after she recorded seven goals and 22 points in 25 games while also being a finalist for the PWHL's defender of the year.

She added two goals and seven points in the playoffs to win her second Walter Cup championship.

"Sophie is a proven winner, and that experience will be instrumental in shaping our foundation from the blue line," said Gardner Morey. "She is a dynamic defender with world-class speed and skill, and a plyer I believe is only scratching the surface of her potential."

Nurse to join Thompson in Vancouver

Vancouver is also expected to add forward Sarah Nurse to their roster, according to Hailey Salvian of The Athletic.

Nurse recorded six goals and 14 points in 21 games with the Toronto Sceptres last season and added an assist in four playoff games before Toronto was knocked out in the first round by the Frost.

The 30-year-old forward registered 11 goals and 23 points in 24 games with Toronto during the 2024 campaign, leading them to the league's best record.

Nurse represents Canada on the international stage and helped her country win gold at the 2022 Winter Olympics and silver at the 2018 Winter Olympics.

She was also named the best forward at the 2022 tournament after setting a record for the most points (18) and assists (13) in a single tournament.

Nurse also represented Canada five times at the World Championship, winning gold in 2021, 2022, and 2024, silver in 2023, and bronze in 2019.