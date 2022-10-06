The Vancouver Whitecaps announced the hiring of longtime Canada goalkeeper Stephanie Labbé as general manager of women's soccer on Thursday.

Labbé, 35, retired from the CanWNT last spring after 86 caps and 15 years with the program.

“I am extremely honoured to be joining Vancouver Whitecaps FC as the general manager of women’s soccer,” Labbé said in a statement. “Being able to have an impact on the next generation of players through my experience, understanding and passion for the game excites me beyond words. Knowing the club’s vision and goals of bringing professional women’s soccer to Canada, and being a leader in this space aligns with my ambitions. I will continue to push the envelope on what is possible in this country, and provide opportunities for our Canadian players to have the choice to stay home in Canada to pursue their dreams.

The Edmonton native is set to report directly to technical director Axel Schuster and work closely with Emma Humphries, the team's director of women's soccer development.

“Stephanie joins our club as an icon of Canadian soccer, leading the country to its crowning achievement on the international stage while playing for clubs around the world,” Schuster said in a statement. “She has a very strong understanding of the domestic landscape and the talent across the country, and she is passionate about changing the landscape of women’s soccer in our country. As part of her role, Stephanie will also work with stakeholders across Canada to evaluate the development of a women’s domestic league and the inclusion of a professional team in Vancouver.”

A product of UConn, Labbé's professional career took her across North America and Europe. She finished her professional career at Paris Saint-Germain.

With Canada, Labbé won a bronze medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics and famously backstopped Canada to a gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.