Julian Gressel scored at the 87 minute mark to even the score at 1-1, and the Vancouver Whitecaps tied Real Salt Lake on Saturday.

Sergio Cordova scored in the 61st minute for Real Salt Lake.

With the draw, Vancouver pushes a point ahead of the Seattle Sounders, Nashville FC and Portland Timbers for the final spot in the Western Conference playoffs.

Real Salt Lake solidified their position, retaining a four-point lead in the standings table over Vancouver.

