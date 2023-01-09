Vancouver Whitecaps announced the signing of Uruguayan defender Mathias Laborda from Nacional using Targeted Allocation Money.

The 23-year-old Laborda is signed through 2005 with an option for 2026.

"Mathias is a player we’ve been scouting for over a year,” Whitecaps sporting director Axel Schuster said in a statement. “He’s a young, intelligent, and tenacious defender. Mathias is comfortable on the ball and brings a mix of experience as well as a potential for growth. We’re happy to welcome Mathias to Vancouver."

A native of Fray Bentos, Laborda can operate as a centre-back or a right-back. He made 83 appearances for Nacional since making his senior debut in 2019.

Internationally, Laborda has represented Uruguay at the U18, U20 and U23 levels.

The Whitecaps open their 2023 season on Feb. 25 against Real Salt Lake.