VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps say they cannot underestimate their Canadian Championship opponents heading in to tonight's cup final match.

Vancouver will face off against CF Montreal in the final at B.C. Place in the second meeting between the teams this season.

The Whitecaps previously beat Montreal 5-0 in Major League Soccer regular-season action.

But head coach Vanni Sartini says his team needs to respect its opponent and understand that Montreal is a better team than when the two sides first faced off.

Sartini says the club's aim is to win trophies, and the Canadian Championship provides a perfect opportunity to repeat that after Vancouver claimed the Voyageurs Cup last year.

Vancouver beat Canadian Premier League teams York FC and Pacific FC to make this year's final, while Montreal dispatched semipro side Vaughan FC, fellow MLS side Toronto FC and the CPL's Forge FC.

The Whitecaps say in a news release that the club has sold out its general admission tickets and expects its largest crowd of the season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 7, 2023.