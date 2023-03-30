KINGSTON, Ont. — The Vanier Cup is heading to Queen's University.

U Sports, Canadian university sport's governing body, announced Thursday its national championship football game will be played at Richardson Memorial Stadium, home of the Queen's Gaels, in 2023 and '24.

"U Sports is thrilled to partner with the Queen's University to present this 58th edition of the Vanier Cup," Lisette Johnson-Stapley, U Sports' chief sport officer, said in a statement. "Kingston is one of Canada's premier university sports cities, and Queen's has a long track history of hosting great U Sports championships."

The '23 Vanier Cup will be held Nov. 25 and mark the first time the game will be played in Kingston. But the city has twiced stage a Canadian university championship game, those being the 1920 and '29 Canadian Intercollegiate Rugby Football Union (CIRFU) finals.

"Queen's is home to many traditions, and among our most beloved and celebrated is Queen's football, which dates back to 1882," said Patrick Deane, Principal, Queen's University. "We look forward to welcoming the student-athletes and coaches, as well as fans from across the country to Richardson Stadium, our campus, and city."

Kingston will become the eighth city to host the Vanier Cup since its inception in 1965. Last year's game was played at Western Alumni Stadium in London, Ont., with Laval defeating Saskatchewan 30-24.

Toronto has staged the most Vanier Cups (41). The other cities include Quebec City (seven times), Hamilton (five) and London, Ont., Montreal, Saskatoon and Vancouver (all once).

Queen's has won the Vanier Cup four times, the last being in 2009. It also captured three Grey Cups (1922, 1923, 1924) and 30 provincial championships.

"When the revitalization of Richardson Stadium began in 2014, the vision was for a venue capable of bringing the Vanier Cup to Kingston," said Linda Melnick, executive director, Queen's Athletics & Recreation. "With the completion of the Lang Pavilion this summer we feel there's no better stadium in Canada to host this championship.

"We are excited to welcome fans and alumni from across Canada to Richardson Stadium for a celebration of Canadian football in November 2023 and 2024."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 30, 2023.