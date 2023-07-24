TORONTO — Former semifinalist Vasek Pospisil is one of three Canadians to get a wild-card spot in the main draw of the 2023 men's National Bank Open.

Tennis Canada on Monday announced the remaining participants for the tournament, which runs Aug. 5-13 at Sobeys Stadium in Toronto.

Pospisil, from Vernon, B.C., reached the final four of the 2013 tournament in Montreal before losing to fellow Canadian Milos Raonic.

Montreal's Gabriel Diallo and Alexis Galarneau of Laval, Que., were also awarded wild-card spots.

Raonic, from Thornhill, Ont., was granted a wild-card spot July 12 when the entry list for the ATP Masters hardcourt event was announced.

Montreal's Félix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., are also in the main draw based on their ATP Tour ranking.

Tennis Canada also announced that former world No. 3 Stan Wawrinka and former No. 4 Kei Nishikori will compete in the qualifying tournament.

"We’re delighted to be able to offer main draw wild cards to Vasek, Gabriel and Alexis," NBO tournament director Karl Hale said in a release.

"Not only do all three players bring additional quality to an already star-studded player field, but the fact we are able to provide this opportunity to three deserving Canadians is important in showcasing homegrown talent."

The additions come a day after world No. 2 Novak Djokovic announced he was withdrawing from the tournament due to fatigue.

The 36-year-old, 23-time Grand Slam champion recently reached the final of Wimbledon, falling to Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz in a marathon championship match.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 24, 2023.