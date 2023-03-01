The Pittsburgh Penguins have traded forward Teddy Blueger to the Vegas Golden Knights in exchange for defenceman Peter DiLiberatore and a 2024 third-round draft pick, the team announced on Wednesday.

TRADE ANNOUNCEMENT: The Penguins have acquired defenseman Peter DiLiberatore and a 2024 third-round draft pick from the Vegas Golden Knights in exchange for Teddy Blueger. pic.twitter.com/FUqmTnVbf8 — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) March 2, 2023

“We are grateful for everything that Teddy has done for this team and the organization over the past 10 years," general manager Ron Hextall said in a release. "He was one of our most reliable penalty killers and a consummate professional. We wish him nothing but the best going forward.”

Blueger, 28, has two goals and eight assists in 45 games this season.

Selected by the Penguins in the second round (52nd overall) of the 2012 NHL Draft, he made his debut with the team in the 2018-19 season. He has spent his entire career with the Penguins.

Prior to the 2021-22 season, Blueger signed a two-year, $4.4 million contract. He is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent when this season ends.