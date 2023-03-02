The Vegas Golden Knights have acquired Jonathan Quick from the Columbus Blue Jackets in exchange for fellow goaltender Michael Hutchinson and a 2025 seventh-round pick.

The trade comes just one day after the Blue Jackets acquired the goaltender from the Los Angeles Kings. Columbus retained 50 per cent of Quick's cap hit to complete the deal Thursday.

He joined Columbus in the deal that sent defenceman Vladislav Gavrikov and goaltender Joonas Korpisalo to the Kings. The Blue Jackets also received a conditional 2023 first-round pick and 2024 third-round pick in the trade.

Blue Jackets general manager said Wednesday he's been in touch with the 37-year-old goaltender and hopes the team can "do the right thing" for him.

Quick is 11-13-4 in 31 appearances with the Kings in 2022-23, recording a .876 save percentage and 3.50 GAA. The Milford, Conn., product is a pending unrestricted free agent in the final season of a 10-year, $58 million contract with an AAV of $5.8 million.

Originally drafted 72nd overall by Los Angeles at the 2005 NHL Draft, Quick backstopped the Kings to two Stanley Cup championships in 2012 and 2014. He earned the Conn Smythe as playoff MVP in 2012 and is a two-time winner of the William M. Jennings Trophy (2014, 2018).

Quick has appeared in 743 career NHL games, all with the Kings, with a career .911 save percentage and 2.46 GAA.



Blue Jackets stay busy

Trading Quick marked the second of the deal of the day for the Blue Jackets Thursday after trading Jakub Voracek to the Arizona Coyotes.

The Blue Jackets traded a sixth-round pick in that deal and acquired goaltender Jon Gillies back from Arizona



Pacific race heats up

Quick is right back in the Pacific Division after his short stay with the Blue Jackets and will now try to help the Golden Knights win the top spot in the division.

The Kings are two points back of the Golden Knights for first place in the division with one more game played entering play on Thursday.

The Edmonton Oilers are four points back of Vegas, also with one more game played after defeating the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday.