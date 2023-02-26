The St. Louis Blues have traded centre Ivan Barbashev to the Vegas Golden Knights in exchange for a prospect, TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports.

Trade: Vegas has acquired Ivan Barbashev from the Blues for a prospect. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) February 26, 2023

Dreger adds that this trade does not take the Golden Knights out of the trade mix on San Jose Sharks forward Timo Meier. As TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reported earlier, the Meier sweepstakes is down to the Golden Knights and New Jersey Devils.

My sense…this does not take Vegas out of the mix on Timo Meier. As @PierreVLeBrun reported earlier, it’s down to @NJDevils and @GoldenKnights for the coveted forward. https://t.co/HEJdqzB2P0 — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) February 26, 2023

The 27-year-old has registered 10 goals and 19 assists in 59 games this season. He is set to become an unrestricted free agent as he is in the final season of a two-year, $4.5 million deal that carries a cap hit of $2.25 million.

The Moscow native was originally selected by the Blues in the second round (33rd overall) in the 2014 NHL Draft. In 410 career games, Barbashev has scored 78 goals and added 100 assists.