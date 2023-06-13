For the first time ever, the Vegas Golden Knights are on top of the hockey world. And just like the city they're from, they did it in style.

In just their sixth season since entering the NHL, Vegas brushed aside the Florida Panthers 9-3 on home ice Tuesday night to win the Stanley Cup in front of their home fans by a series score of 4-1.

Mark Stone had three goals -- including the opening score of the night -- and Jack Eichel tallied three assists as the Knights closed out the series in lopsided fashion.

After Stone got things started, Nicolas Hague doubled Vegas' lead by jamming a loose puck past Sergei Bobrovsky on a scrum in front of the net. The Florida netminder attempted to cover the puck and protested after the goal was counted on the ice, and officials upheld the decision after a short discussion.

Aaron Ekblad got one back for the Panthers near the start of the second period, beating a screened Adin Hill with a wrist shot from the point.

But like they have all postseason, Vegas answered in a big way, scoring two goals in the middle of the period and two more toward the end as they look a commanding 6-1 lead into the third. Stone netted a hat trick on an empty-netter after the Panthers pulled their goalie.

Hill made 30 stops in the victory, while Bobrovsky struggled, turning away 22-of-29 shots he faced.

The championship comes less than seven years after an expansion bid was approved by league owners, putting the NHL's 31st team in Las Vegas and giving the city its first major North American men's professional sports team. The Knights began play in the 2017-18 season and burst on the scene with 109 points during the regular season, reaching the Stanley Cup Final.

But it wasn't meant to be as the Washington Capitals defeated the Knights in five games, giving Alex Ovechkin his first career Stanley Cup.

Now, just over five years later, the Golden Knights are celebrating a first Cup of their own.