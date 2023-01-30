Vegas Golden Knights forward Chandler Stephenson will replace injured forward Matty Beniers of the Seattle Kraken on the Pacific Division roster at the 2023 NHL All-Star Game.

Stephenson, 28, has 11 goals and 44 points in 51 games with Vegas this season, his fourth with the team. This will be his first NHL All-Star Game appearance.

A third-round pick (77th overall) by the Washington Capitals at the 2012 NHL Draft, Stephenson helped the franchise win its first-ever Stanley Cup championship in 2018. He was acquired by Vegas on Dec. 9, 2019 in exchange for a fifth-round draft pick.

The Saskatoon, Sask., product has 68 goals and 198 points in 390 career NHL games split between the Capitals and Golden Knights.