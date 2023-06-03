The Vegas Golden Knights and the Florida Panthers are tied 2-2 at the second intermission in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Vegas defenceman Shea Theodore scored his first goal of the playoffs as he deked out Panthers forward Anthony Duclair at the blueline to create space for himself to walk in and beat Sergei Bobrovsky for the 2-1 lead. Brayden McNabb and Brett Howden picked up the assists on the goal.

Duclair tied the game with 11 seconds remaining in the second period as he scored right off the faceoff as the puck went off Vegas defenceman Zach Whitecloud to beat Adin Hill five-hole to make it 2-2.

Panthers defenceman Josh Mahura took the first penalty of the second period for tripping, his second of the game, but the Golden Knights failed to capitalize on the man advantage. Theodore went to the box late for hooking but Vegas successfully killed off the penalty.

Panthers forward Eric Staal opened the scoring at 9:40 of the first period while teammate Nick Cousins was in the penalty box serving a two-minute minor for roughing. He took a feed from Anton Lundell and skated around the Vegas net to put it in the wide open net.

Jonathan Marchessault responded for the Golden Knights on the power play late in the period as he took a pass from Chandler Stephenson, who was skating below the goal line and Marchessault beat Bobrovsky clean for the tying goal to make it 1-1.

The Panthers went 0-for-1 on the power play in the first period while the Golden Knights went for 1-for-2.