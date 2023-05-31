Vegas Golden Knights head coach Bruce Cassidy has issued an apology to the Arizona Coyotes after taking a crack at the team following his club's Game 5 loss to the Dallas Stars in the Western Conference Finals.

After the 4-2 loss on May 27, Cassidy ripped his team's effort and singled out their sloppiness with the puck.

“We had 24 giveaways," Cassidy said. "I'm not sure you're beating the Arizona Coyotes in January with 24 giveaways. That's no disrespect to Arizona, but it's not the right way to play.”

The Golden Knights would go on to wrap up the series and clinch the franchise's second trip to the Stanley Cup Finals with a 6-0 won on Monday night.

VGK coach Bruce Cassidy apologizes for his crack about Arizona after the VGK Game 5 loss to Dallas. Said you won’t beat arizona in January with the 24 turnovers committed by Vegas in Game 5. pic.twitter.com/GhD4ZYRyGr — LVSportsBiz.com (@LVSportsBiz) May 31, 2023

During Wednesday's press availability, Cassidy offered an unequivocal apology.

"It was disrespectful," he said. "It was a dumb thing to say about puck management, to bring another team in."

Coincidentally, the Golden Knights failed to beat the Coyotes this past January in a 4-1 loss at Mullett Arena in Tempe, but only had two giveaways in the game.

Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals between the Golden Knights and Florida Panthers is set for the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night.