The Vegas Golden Knights have signed defenceman Brayden Pachal to a two-year, $1.55 million contract, TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston tweets.

The deal carries a $775,000 average annual value.

The 23-year-old appeared in 10 games with the Golden Knights this past season, recording two assists. He also played 55 games with the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, tallying three goals and 12 assists for 15 points.

He appeared in two NHL games the season before.

A native of Estevan, Sask., Pachal is coming off a one-year, $750,000 deal.