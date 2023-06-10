The Vegas Golden Knights have a 1-0 lead over the Florida Panthers after the first period in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Chandler Stephenson opened the scoring just 1:39 into the game when he took a pass from defenceman Zach Whitecloud at the blueline to break in alone to beat Sergei Bobrovsky five-hole. Mark Stone picked up the other assist on the play.

Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill turned aside all 13 shots he faced in the opening frame while Bobrovsky made 12 saves for the Panthers.

Zero penalties were taken in the period.

The Golden Knights have a 2-1 series lead. They won Games 1 and 2 at home before Florida answered back with a Game 3 victory on home ice as Carter Verhaeghe played the hero with the overtime winner.