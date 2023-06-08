Jonathan Marchessault scored his 13th goal of the playoffs as the Vegas Golden Knights hold a 2-1 lead over the Florida Panthers at the second intermission of Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final

The Golden Knights lead the best-of-seven championship series 2-0 after winning the first two games at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Marchessault’s second-period marker tied him with Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl for the goal scoring lead in the 2023 NHL playoffs.

Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk returned to action in the second period after heading to the locker room in the first following a hit from Golden Knights forward Keegan Kolesar.

The teams traded goals in the opening period.

Brandon Montour stepped in from the blue line and snapped one past Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill at the 4:08 mark of the period.

Mark Stone tipped a Marchessault shot past Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky on a 4-on-3 power play to tie the game at 16:03 of the frame.

Bobrovsky has turned away 18 of 20 shots for the Panthers.

Hill has made 11 saves in net for Vegas.

The Golden Knights will have a 1:23 of power play time to start the third period after Anton Lundell took a slashing penalty late in the frame.