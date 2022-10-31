The Vegas Golden Knights have loaned goaltender Laurent Brossoit to the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights on a long-term injured reserve conditioning loan.

The 29-year-old had offseason hip surgery and has yet to suit up this season. In 24 appearances last season, he went 10-9-3 with a .895 save percentage and 2.90 goals-against average.

he Port Alberni, B.C., product signed a two-year, $4.65 deal with Vegas as a free agent in July 2021.

Drafted 164th overall by the Calgary Flames at the 2011 NHL Draft, Brossoit has 106 career NHL appearances with a 42-41-8 record with a .905 save percentage and 2.84 GAA split between the Golden Knights, Winnipeg Jets and Edmonton Oilers.