Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson left Thursday's win over the Calgary Flames in the third period with a lower-body injury and did not return.

Thompson was making his return after missing the last six weeks with a lower-body injury, but the team did not say if the current injury is related.

Golden Knights head coach Bruce Cassidy did not have a firm update on Thompson after Vegas' 3-2 victory.

“Right now, obviously concerned about Logan,” Cassidy said. “Obviously, Logan missing that much time, we'll have to look closely at that one."

"I don't know what happened, to be honest. He just got up and left. He knows his body. I have no idea. At the end of the day, let's hope it's not related to the previous injury and it's something that will be short term."

Thompson stopped 37 of 39 shots Thursday with Jonathan Quick closing out the game, making saves on all five shots he faced.

The 26-year-old Thompson is 21-13-3 with a goals-against average of 2.65 and a save percentage of .915 this season.

The Golden Knights lead the Pacific Division with a record of 45-21-6 and 96 points in 72 games.