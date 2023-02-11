Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson is out week-to-week with a lower-body injury.

Thompson, 25, left Thursdays 5-1 victory over the Minnesota Wild in the third period after attempting to stop a shot from Wild forward Frederick Gaudreau and had to be helped off the ice.

The 6-foot-4 goaltender has a 20-13-3 record with a .914 save percentage and 2.66 goals-against average this season.

In a corresponding move, the Golden Knights recalled netminder Laurent Brossoit from the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights on Saturday.

Brossoit, 29, was limited to 24 games last season and hasn't played in the NHL this season due to a hip injury.

The 6-foot-3 goaltender was sent to the Silver Knights on Nov. 10 and has an 8-11-5 record with a .909 save percentage and 2.72 goals-against average this season.