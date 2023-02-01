Gerry’s After Dark: Bettman will still be commissioner in five years

Vegas Golden Knights forward Mark Stone had back surgery on Tuesday and is out indefinitely, it was announced Wednesday.

The team added the surgery was successful and Stone is expected to make a full recovery.

The 30-year-old has not played since Jan. 12 against the Florida Panthers and was originally considered week-to-week with an upper-body injury.

the Golden Knights could open up considerable cap space by placing him on the long-term injured reserve list.

TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston notes that if Stone is out for the rest of the regular season, the Golden Knights could open up considerable cap space by placing him on the long-term injured reserve list.

Stone had 17 goals and 21 assists in 43 games so far this season for Vegas before the injury.

This is his fifth season in Vegas since coming over in a deal with the Ottawa Senators in February of 2019.

The Golden Knights enter the NHL All-Star Break third in the Pacific Division at 29-18-4.