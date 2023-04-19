The Winnipeg Jets opened their first-round series with a dominant 5-1 victory over the Western Conference's top seed in the Vegas Golden Knights Tuesday.

Vegas captain Mark Stone, who returned from a back injury suffered in January in Game 1, was quick to downplay the significance of the home ice loss but added the team would not be burning the game tape.

"It's one game," Stone said. "Sometimes you flush it and go. We definitely have to look and see what we're doing good and what we're doing wrong."

The Jets held the Golden Knights to a total of 17 shots Tuesday and just two in the third period, outshooting their opponents 31-17 on the night. Golden Knights head coach Bruce Cassidy said Vegas should not have been caught off guard by Winnipeg's defensive style.

"Offensively, we knew they weren't going to give up much. This is what they are," Cassidy said. "If you're not prepared to play a game behind their [defencemen] and forecheck turnovers, then loosen them up and then get your rush chances, then it's going to be a challenge."

The Jets broke a 0-0 deadlock in the second period, building a 2-0 lead before William Karlsson put the Golden Knights on the board with just over four minutes left in the second period. Blake Wheeler scored early in the third to re-establish a two-goal lead before Winnipeg added two more tallies late.

"They scored a big goal there toward the end of the second period and it gave them some momentum, the crowd was into it," Wheeler said. "The end of the period came at a good time for us. We were able to reset. It was good to have a good third.

"We played well. It was the way we wanted to play, and we know what to expect for Game 2. This team is probably the best team in the league at home in the first period, so the start of the next game is going to be huge."

Game 2 will take place Thursday night in Las Vegas.