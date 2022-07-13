The Vegas Golden Knights have signed forward Reilly Smith to a three-year, $15 million contract, the team announced on Wednesday. The team also signed veteran goaltender Michael Hutchinson to a one-year contract with an AAV of $750,000.

The 31-year-old Smith scored 16 goals and had 38 points in 56 games last season with the Vegas Golden Knights as the team missed the playoffs.

A third-round pick (69th overall) by the Dallas Stars at the 2009 NHL Draft, Smith was dealt to the Boston Bruins in the Tyler Seguin trade in July 2013. He spent two seasons with the Bruins and then was acquired by the Florida Panthers in July 2015. He and teammate Jonathan Marchessault were acquired by Vegas ahead of the 2017 Expansion Draft.

He is coming off a five-year, $25 million contract with an average annual value of $5 million.

The Mimico, Ont., native has 174 goals and 417 points in 686 career NHL games.

Hutchinson, 30, played two games with the Toronto Maple Leafs last season, posting a 0-1-0 record with a 4.57 goals-against average and an .857 save percentage. In 137 career games, he has a 55-55-15 record with a 2.79 goals-against average and .905 save percentage.