The Vegas Golden Knights will be without the services of Robin Lehner for the entirety of the 2022-2023 season, the club announced on Thursday.

Lehner, 31, is set to undergo hip surgery with a timeline for his recovery yet to be determined.

NEWS: Robin Lehner is expected to miss the entire 2022-23 NHL season after it was determined that he will require hip surgery. An exact timeline of his recovery is to be determined. #VegasBorn — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) August 11, 2022

The Golden Knights currently have Michael Hutchinson, Laurent Brossoit and Logan Thompson under contract as goaltending options.

A native of Gothenburg, Sweden, Lehner appeared in 44 games last season, his 12th in the NHL. He was 23-17-2 with a goals against average of 2.83 an a .907 save percentage.

Lehner is entering into the third year of a five-year, $25 million deal.