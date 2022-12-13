Vegas Golden Knights head coach Bruce Cassidy announced that defencemen Shea Theodore and Zach Whitecloud will be out long-term with injuries.

Head Coach Bruce Cassidy has announced the following injury updates:



Jack Eichel is out day-to-day

Shea Theodore is out week-to-week

Zach Whitecloud is out month-to-month#VegasBorn — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) December 13, 2022

Theodore, 27, injured his knee during the Golden Knights' 2-1 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday and is considered week-to-week.

The 6-foot-2 defenceman has four goal and 22 points in 29 games this season.

Whitecloud, 26, suffered a scary looking leg injury during the team's 3-1 loss to the Boston Bruins on Sunday where he landed awkwardly on his leg and had to be helped off the ice. He is considered to be out month-to-month, according to Cassidy.

The 6-foot-2 defenceman has a goal and six points in 30 games this season.

Additionally, star centre Jack Eichel is considered day-to-day with a lower-body injury and was placed on injured reserve on Monday.

Eichel, 27, has 13 goals and 29 points in 27 games this season.

Cassidy's news adds insult to injury with defenceman Alex Pietrangelo already out indefinitely due to an illness in his family.