The Vegas Golden Knights have avoided arbitration with Keegan Kolesar, signing the restricted free agent forward to a three-year, $4.2 million contract.

The deal is worth $1.4 million annually.

Keegan Kolesar is sticking around on a three-year contract!!! ✍️ https://t.co/nDkEJd4Bdi — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) August 6, 2022

Kolesar, 25, scored seven goals and added 17 assists over 77 games with the Golden Knights in 2021-22, his third season in Vegas. Over 122 career games in the NHL, Kolesar has 10 goals and 27 assists.

The native of Brandon, Man., was originally selected by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the third-round, 69th, overall of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft before being traded to the Golden Knights in 2017.

Kolesar's arbitration hearing was scheduled for Aug. 10.