The Vegas Golden Knights signed veteran right winger Phil Kessel to a one-year, $1.5 million contract on Wednesday night.

Kessel, 34, spent the past three seasons with the Arizona Coyotes, and totalled eight goals and 52 points in 2021-22.

Drafted with the fifth overall pick in the 2006 NHL Entry Draft by the Boston Bruins, Kessel played three seasons with the club before joining the Toronto Maple Leafs in a mega-deal ahead of the 2009-10 season.

He spent six seasons with the Leafs, and also played for the Pittsburgh Penguins for four seasons before joining Arizona in 2019-20.

Kessel has started 982 consecutive games in the NHL, a streak which began on Nov. 3, 2009 with the Maple Leafs. He is currently seven games away from matching Keith Yandle's all-time iron man record.

In 1,204 career games, the Madison, Wis., native has 399 goals and 956 points.

He is a two-time Stanley Cup champion, winning back-to-back with Pittsburgh in 2016 and 2017.