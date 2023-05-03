The Vegas Golden Knights appear set to be at full strength for Game 1 against the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday.

Injury questions had surrounded captain Mark Stone and defencemen Brayden McNabb and Shea Theodore, but all three will play Wednesday.

"They're in," head coach Bruce Cassidy said.

Stone did not take part in the team's optional skate Wednesday after exiting the team's skate early Tuesday.

Wednesday's skate had limited attendance with just four forwards on the ice for Vegas.

Optional morning skate attendance



F: Kessel, Blueger, Cotter, Dorofeyev

D: Theodore, Whitecloud, Hague, Hutton, Pachal

G: Brossoit, Hill, Quick



*McNabb skated for a bit before the practice began



(For those wondering, Mark Stone rarely takes optional morning skates.) — SinBin.vegas (@SinBinVegas) May 3, 2023

Cassidy said he had not been informed of any injury for Stone after Tuesday's skate.

“Assume everything is good, haven’t heard any differently,” Cassidy said.

Stone turned from a back injury suffered in January in Game 1 of the Golden Knights' first-round series against the Winnipeg Jets.

The 30-year-old posted three goals and eight points in five games against the Jets. He has 17 goals and 38 points in 43 games during the regular season.