The Vegas Golden Knights have traded forward Reilly Smith to the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for a 2024 third-round draft pick.

NEWS: The Vegas Golden Knights have acquired a 2024 third round pick from the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for Reilly Smith. #VegasBorn — 🏆 - Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) June 28, 2023

Smith, 32, played the last six seasons with the Golden Knights and is one of the franchise's original members.

The 6-foot-1 winger is on the second year of a three-year $15 million deal and has a cap hit of $5 million for the next two seasons.

Smith recorded 26 goals and 56 points in 78 games this season. He added four goals and 14 points in 22 playoff games en route to the Golden Knights winning their first Stanley Cup.

Drafted 69th overall by the Dallas Stars in the 2009 draft, Smith has 200 goals and 473 points in 764 career games split between the Stars, Boston Bruins, Florida Panthers, and Golden Knights.