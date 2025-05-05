For the second time in three years, the Vegas Golden Knights and Edmonton Oilers clash in the second round of the NHL Playoffs.

Two years ago, the Golden Knights beat the Oilers in six games in the second round on their way to winning the Stanley Cup. They are +500 to win in six games again this year.

As for the Oilers, they have won multiple rounds in the playoffs in two of the last three seasons and are looking to get back to the Stanley Cup final after losing in seven games last year.

Each team is -110 to advance on FanDuel.

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Edmonton Oilers series betting odds

Golden Knights v Oilers Team Winner Spread Win Game 1 / Series To win in Seven Games Edmonton -110 -1.5 (+180) +200 +460 Vegas -110 -1.5 (+196) +165 +400

After leading the team with four goals in the first round, defemceman Evan Bouchard is +3600 to lead this series in goals. Forwards Leon Draisaitl (+310) and Connor McDavid (+430) are the only players shorter than 5-1 on FanDuel to lead the series in goals.

Meanwhile, Tomas Herlt and Jack Eichel at +750 lead the way for Vegas, with Mark Stone and Pavel Dorofeyev not far behind at +1100.