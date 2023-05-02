Verhaeghe gives Panthers 3-2 lead over Leafs after two periods; Knies gets first NHL goal

Carter Verhaeghe had the last word for the Florida Panthers in a high scoring period as they lead the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 at second intermission of Game 1 of their second-round series.

Sam Bennett also found the net for the Panthers in the middle frame, while Matthew Knies and Michael Bunting replied for the Maple Leafs.

Bennett opened the scoring in the period when he tipped a point shot by Aaron Ekblad past Leafs goaltender Ilya Samsonov at the 7:58 mark to increase the Panthers’ lead to 2-0.

Knies, who was on the ice for the Panthers’ goal, made a little magic of his own, taking a pass from Auston Matthews and going to the backhand to beat goaltender Sergei Bobrovksy for his first NHL goal 11 seconds later, cutting the deficit to 2-1.

Bunting then knotted the game at two with his first of the playoffs as he collected a pass from Calle Jarnkrok and made a nice move before sliding it into the net at 14:51.

Verhaeghe restored the lead for the Panthers at 17:47 as Anthony Duclair sprung him with a breakaway pass that he converted.

Nick Cousins scored for the Panthers in the opening period.

Samsonov was beaten twice in the second period and has stopped 16 of the 19 shots he has seen.

Bobrovsky has 21 saves through the first two periods of the game.