Vernon Adams Jr. is set to get his first start as BC Lion when they take on the Calgary Stampeders this Saturday, Lions head coach Rick Campbell announced.

"Vernon is going to start. He's the guy," said Campbell after the Lions' practice on Monday.

"He's a proven guy. We want to get him a full week of full reps, get ready to go so we can get some continuity at the quarterback position."

The 29-year-old was acquired by the Lions in a trade with the Montreal Alouettes in exchange for a first-round draft pick in 2023 in late August following the injury to Nathan Rourke.

Adams played sparingly in Montreal this season, appearing in five games, throwing for 294 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions.

The University of Oregon product spent four seasons with the Alouettes (2018-21, 2022). Adams, a native of Pasadena, Calif., started 16 games for the Alouettes during the 2019 season, where he threw for 3,942 yards and was second in the Canadian Football League in touchdowns (24). His 12 rushing touchdowns that season was tied for the league lead with then-Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Chris Streveler and Saskatchewan Roughriders running back William Powell.

"I'm really excited," Adams said ahead of Saturday's game.

"Coming off of two losses, adversity hits but were going to stay together as a team, work hard this week and we're going to try and get this win."

Though he did see the field last week in his return to Montreal, Adams is looking to put together a better outing under centre against the Stampeders.

"(I'm) not happy with the way I performed out there," said Adams on his outing against his old team.

"A couple (of) two-and-outs, just need to be better and I'm going to be working hard this week with the guys getting the chemistry and everything. Just excited for this opportunity."

As for the matchup, Adams knows what to expect from the Stampeders' defence.

"That's a hard-nosed team that, you know, they do their things well," said Adams on the Stampeders.

"They stick to their scheme, they don't try to go and do nothing extra; they do what they do, that's the Calgary model. What we have to do is just take what they give us, get the playmakers the ball, have some fun, stay together and get that win."