Catcher Gary Sanchez is signing a minor-league contract with the New York Mets, according to Joel Sherman of the New York Post.

Mets GM Billy Eppler was with the NYY as Sanchez worked his way through the minor league system. The Mets will have him for catching depth in minors, see if they can revive his bat to make him a big league candidate again. The SFGiants released him from a minor league deal on 5/2 https://t.co/yPt7vcDzxT — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) May 9, 2023

The 30-year-old hasn't played in the Majors since last season and recently opted-out of his contract with the San Francisco Giants after hitting just .164 over 16 games in Triple-A.

Sanchez spent the 2022 campaign with the Minnesota Twins, hitting .205 with 16 homers and 61 RBIs over 128 games. He also owned an .282 on-base percentage and had 136 strikeouts.

A native of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Sanchez spent the first seven years of his MLB career with the New York Yankees, highlighted by All-Star appearances in 2017 and 2019.

With the Yankees, Sanchez hit .230 with 138 home runs and 340 RBIs over 538 games. He hit .171 with seven homers and 19 RBIs over 31 playoff games.

The Yankees traded Sanchez alongside infielder Gio Urshela to the Twins for third baseman Josh Donaldson, utility player Isiah Kiner-Falefa and catcher Ben Rortvedt ahead of last season.

The Mets are 17-18 on the season and sit seven games behind the Atlanta Braves for top spot in the NL East.