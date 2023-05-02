Report: Sanchez granted release by Giants
Gary Sanchez will not be suiting up for the San Francisco Giants.
The Athletic's Andrew Baggarly and Ken Rosenthal confirm that the veteran catcher has exercised his opt-out and will once again hit free agency.
Sanchez, 30, signed with the Giants on Apr. 1 to a deal that would have paid him $4 million in the big leagues that also came with a May 1 opt-out.
He appeared in 16 games for the Triple-A Sacramento River Cats of the Pacific Coast League, batting .164 with nine hits in 69 plate appearances.
A native of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Sanchez spent the first seven seasons of his career with the New York Yankees with whom he was a two-time All-Star.
He spent last season with the Minnesota Twins after being dealt in a trade that saw Josh Donaldson head to the Bronx.
In 128 games last year, he batted .205 with 16 home runs, 61 runs batted in and an OPS of .659