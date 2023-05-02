Gary Sanchez will not be suiting up for the San Francisco Giants.

The Athletic's Andrew Baggarly and Ken Rosenthal confirm that the veteran catcher has exercised his opt-out and will once again hit free agency.

The Giants are not adding catcher Gary Sanchez today and he is exercising his opt-out, source tells @Ken_Rosenthal and me. — Andrew Baggarly (@extrabaggs) May 2, 2023

Sanchez, 30, signed with the Giants on Apr. 1 to a deal that would have paid him $4 million in the big leagues that also came with a May 1 opt-out.

He appeared in 16 games for the Triple-A Sacramento River Cats of the Pacific Coast League, batting .164 with nine hits in 69 plate appearances.

A native of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Sanchez spent the first seven seasons of his career with the New York Yankees with whom he was a two-time All-Star.

He spent last season with the Minnesota Twins after being dealt in a trade that saw Josh Donaldson head to the Bronx.

In 128 games last year, he batted .205 with 16 home runs, 61 runs batted in and an OPS of .659