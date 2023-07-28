Veteran defenceman Patrik Nemeth has signed a two-year deal with SC Bern of the Swiss National League, according to a team announcement.

He will join former NHLers Julius Honka, Sven Baertschi, Martin Frk, Oscar Lindberg, Colton Sceviour, and Dominik Kahun on the team.

Nemeth played 75 games with the Arizona Coyotes last season, recording five assists.

The 31-year-old had played 504 career NHL games with the Coyotes, New York Rangers, Dallas Stars, Detroit Red Wings, and Colorado Avalanche, registering 10 goals and 60 assists.

He was originally selected 41st overall by the Stars in the 2010 NHL Draft.