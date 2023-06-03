Veteran offensive lineman Derek Dennis is one of 22 players who was released by the Calgary Stampeders ahead of the CFL's final roster cut-down deadline of 10 p.m. ET on Saturday.

Dennis, the league's top lineman in 2016, re-signed with the Stamps this winter, indicating this would be his final season.

The 34-year-old was coming off a season-ending leg injury late last year. Dennis started 14 games in 2022 and helped Calgary allow a CFL-low 17 sacks and lead the league in rushing (135.3 yards per game).

Dennis has played in six CFL seasons for Calgary and the Saskatchewan Roughriders, appearing in 86 career regular-season games. He won a Grey Cup with the Stamps in 2018.

The Ottawa Redblacks released 21 players Saturday, including quarterback Jake Dunniway and Canadian punter Jake Julien.

Dunniway completed two passes on two attempts in Ottawa's 34-23 exhibition win on Thursday night. Julien, a product of Barrie, Ont., who played for Eastern Michigan University, was a fourth-round pick by the Redblacks in 2021.

The Toronto Argonauts announced their roster cuts on Friday. Quarterback Ben Holmes, who dressed with the team for one game last season, was among the 19 players released.

Holmes, 28, also dressed for one game with the Edmonton Elks last year.

The Elks announced Canadian quarterback Michael Beaudry was among five players released. Beaudry, a 25-year-old from Regina, dressed for 10 games with Edmonton last year.

FULL ROSTER CUTS

The following players were released:

Calgary — WR Floyd Allen, DL Mandy Alonso, DB Marc-Sullivan Andzang, WR Felton Davis III, OL Derek Dennis, K Campbell Fair, RB Ryth-Jean Giraud, DL Jamal Hines, OL Alexandre Marcoux, DL Romeo McKnight, DB Dishon McNary, DB Brad Muhammad, OL Brandon Murphy, WR Andrew Parchment, WR Tyler Roberts, RB Lucas Robertson, OL Jakari Robinson, LB Josiah Schakel, LB Lino Schröter, LB Shaq Smith, DB Chris Steele, DL Ronnie Thomas

Edmonton — QB Michael Beaudry, DB Christian Campbell, DB CJ Jones, WR Raphael Leonard, LB Matthew Thomas

Ottawa — WR Emmanuel Butler, WR Willy-Pierre Dimbongi, QB Jake Dunniway, OL Osaro Eromosele, WR De'Michael Harris, DL Jake Hlava, DB Ty'reke James, DB Edris Jean-Alphonse, P Jake Julien, DB Tareke Lewis, LS Keegan Markgraf, DL Nelson Mbanasor, DB Hugh Nelson, DL Divine Obichere, DB C.J. Onyechi, LB Subomi Oyesoro, OL Justice Powers, OL Bryce Rodgers, FB Connor Ross, DL Quintin Seguin, DB Daniel Valente

Toronto — WR Richard Burton, LB Enoch Penney-Laryea, DL Michael Pezzuto, WR Savaughn Magnaye-Jones, FB Chase Arseneau, FB Mario Villamizar, DB Cody Hale, DL Keyshawn James, DL Damontre Moore, DB Keith Washington, DB Caleb Holden, DL Casey Williams, DL Tyree Johnson, DL Tyler Williams, WR Lonnie Moore, WR Quian Williams, QB Ben Holmes, OL Ralph Singleton, DL Simeon Okonta-Wariso

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 3, 2023.