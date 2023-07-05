It's been a long road back for Jeremiah Masoli.

The veteran quarterback will get the start Saturday when the Ottawa Redblacks visit the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. It will come a year to the day when Masoli suffered a season-ending fractured leg versus the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Masoli's return in Hamilton is appropriate given he played there from 2013-'21, earning the East Division's outstanding player nomination in 2018 after passing for 5,209 yards and 28 TDs. Masoli joined the Redblacks as a free agent after being released by the Ticats, who signed Dane Evans to an extension to be their starter.

Masoli completed 84-of-126 passes (66.7 per cent) for 1,083 yards with two TDs and two interceptions before his controversial injury. Masoli was hurt after taking a low hit from Saskatchewan defensive lineman Garrett Marino, who received three suspensions totalling four games — the longest ban for in-game behaviour in CFL history — for his conduct during the contest.

Ottawa was winless at the time of Masoli's injury and struggled the remainder of the season, finishing last in the East Division with a 4-14 record. Head coach Paul LaPolice was fired before the end of the year with Bob Dyce going 1-3 as interim head coach before being named full-time head coach this off-season.

Ottawa (1-2) is coming off a 26-7 home win over the Edmonton Elks that snapped a dismal 13-game losing streak at TD Place. Tyrie Adams finished 14-of-20 passing for 185 yards and a TD while rushing for 31 yards on three carries in his first CFL start before suffering a season-ending knee injury..

De'Montre Tuggle rushed for 126 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries for Ottawa (7.4-yard average).

It's been a struggle this season for Hamilton (0-3). The good news, though, is the Ticats are at least coming off a bye week.

With veteran Bo Levi Mitchell (lower body) on the six-game injured list, Matt Shiltz is expected to make a second straight start for Hamilton. He completed 25-of-47 passes for 345 yards in a 38-12 loss to Montreal on June 23 but also threw two interceptions.

The loss tarnished solid performances from receivers Tim White (seven catches, 143 yards) and Duke Williams (five receptions, 102 yards). Ditto for defensive end Malik Carney, who had seven tackles (five for a loss) and a sack versus the Als.

But all Hamilton's offence could muster against Montreal were four Marc Liegghio field goals. The Ticats are currently ranked eighth in offensive points (15 per game) this season.

That's also been an issue for Ottawa (seventh at 15.7). But the Redblacks defence (15.3 offensive points against per game) has been much stingier than Hamilton's (league-high 32.7).

Pick: Ottawa.

Edmonton Elks versus Saskatchewan Roughriders (Thursday night)

At Regina, the Riders (2-1) should not only be refreshed coming off the bye, they defeated Calgary 29-26 in overtime at McMahon their last time on the field. Trevor Harris threw for 273 yards and a TD while Jamal Morrow had 133 rushing yards on 22 carries. But the home team will be without receiver Jake Wieneke (knee) and offensive lineman Peter Godber (hand). Taylor Cornelius returns under centre for Edmonton (0-4) after Jarret Doege threw for 223 yards and a TD versus Ottawa but also had three interceptions in his first CFL start.

Pick: Saskatchewan.

Calgary Stampeders versus Winnipeg Blue Bombers (Friday night)

At Winnipeg, the Bombers (3-1) are coming off a solid defensive performance in last week's 17-3 road win over Montreal. Willie Jefferson and Cameron Lawson both had two sacks for a unit that recorded two interceptions and three fumble recoveries. CFL rushing leader Brady Oliveira (327 yards) ran for 120 yards on 20 carries. Calgary (1-2) hasn't played since its home loss to Saskatchewan and has dropped six straight at IG Field since a 29-10 victory July 7, 2017. However, four of those defeats have been by two or less points.

Pick: Winnipeg.

Montreal Alouettes versus B.C. Lions (Sunday night)

At Vancouver, there's nowhere to go but up for Vernon Adams. Jr. and the Lions (3-1). Adams threw six interceptions in a 45-24 road loss to Toronto on Monday night, with one being returned for a TD. Still, he had 388 passing yards and three touchdowns while Keon Hatcher registered eight catches for 104 yards in his season debut. Making the trek West is tough for any East Division team but Montreal (2-1) has allowed 15 sacks (second-most in CFL) and faces a Lions' defence that's tied for the league lead (14 sacks).

Pick: B.C.

Last week: 1-2.

Overall: 11-4.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 5, 2023.