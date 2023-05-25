Tony Jefferson is hanging up his cleats.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the 31-year-old safety is retiring from football after nine seasons and will join the Baltimore Ravens' scouting department.

After nine seasons, veteran S Tony Jefferson is announcing his retirement from football.



However, Jefferson isn’t stepping too far away from the game as he plans to begin his scouting career this summer with the Baltimore Ravens, something he’s always desired once done playing. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 25, 2023

He spent last season with the New York Giants, appearing in nine games.

A native of Chula Vista, CA, Jefferson was undrafted out of Oklahoma and signed with the Arizona Cardinals as a free agent where he spent the first four seasons of his career.

Jefferson finishes his career with 113 games played with the Cardinals, Ravens, San Francisco 49ers and Giants, recording 492 tackles, four interceptions including a pick-six and 9.5 sacks.