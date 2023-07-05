Patric Hornqvist is hanging up his skates.

The 36-year-old winger who won back to back Stanley Cups with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2016 and 2017 confirmed on Wednesday he's retiring after 15 NHL seasons to Swedish publication Sportbladet.

The Swede spent the past three seasons with the Florida Panthers, but only appeared in 22 games in 2022-2023, sidelined by a head injury incurred during a December game against the Seattle Kraken.

"I feel good now and hopefully have many good years ahead of me and with my injury history I don't want to risk future ones," Hornqvist said.

Originally taken with the final selection of the 2005 NHL Entry Draft (230th overall) by the Nashville Predators, Hornqvist finishes his career with 264 goals and 279 assists in 901 games with the Predators, Penguins and Panthers. He added 28 goals and 28 assists in 103 career playoff games.

Internationally, Hornqvist represented Sweden on a number of occasions, including the 2010 Vancouver Olympics, and won gold with the Tre Kronor at the 2018 IIHF World Hockey Championship in Copenhagen.