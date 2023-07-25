TORONTO — Zach Collaros of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers was graded as the top quarterback Tuesday in the CFL's weekly honour roll.

Collaros earned a grade of 84.6 after completing 20-of-24 passes for 308 yards and two touchdowns in Winnipeg's 28-14 win over the Edmonton Elks. Players in nine specific position are highlighted as per data points registered and compiled by Pro Football Focus, a sports analytics company.

Winnipeg's Brady Oliveira was graded as the top running back (72.9) while the Bombers offensive line earned a top grade of 79.8. Saskatchewan's Colin Kelly was the highest-graded individual offensive lineman at 75.0.

Ottawa's Nate Behar (79.4) was the top-graded receiver.

Calgary's Mike Rose (79.3) earned the top grade among defensive linemen while Ben Hladik of the B.C. Lions (80.6) was the top-graded linebacker. Hamilton's Richard Leonard (86.1) got the top nod among defensive backs.

Hamilton's Bailey Flint (79.0) was the top-graded punter/kicker while Saskatchewan's Jayden Dalke (91.8) earned the highest special-teams grade.

