CALGARY - Vicky Sunohara returns as head coach of the Canadian women's under-18 hockey team, and Alison Domenico will coach the women's development team a second straight year.

Toronto's Sunohara, a two-time Olympic gold medallist who was inducted into the International Ice Hockey Hall of Fame this year, coached the under-18 team to a world championship gold medal in Finland in January.

Ottawa's Domenico, who was an assistant coach on the national women's team that won both Olympic and world championship gold medals in 2022, navigated the under-22 team to silver in last year's Women's Euro Hockey Tour, and a 1-1-1 record in a three-game series against the U.S.

There isn't an IIHF world junior championship for women, but Hockey Canada runs an under-22 program of some international games to develop players for the national squad.

An under-18 selection camp Aug. 6-9 in Calgary will determine a roster for a three-game series Aug. 13-16 against the United States in Lake Placid, N.Y., Hockey Canada announced Monday. Canada will also attempt to defend its world under-18 title Jan. 8-18, 2026, in Sydney and Membertou, N.S.

The development team will train in Montreal before a three-game series Aug. 13-16 against its American counterparts in Lake Placid.

Sunohara has coached the University of Toronto women's team for 15 years. Domenico is in her second year behind the University of Ottawa's bench.

“Vicky and Alison have displayed incredible passion for our women’s program, and we are thrilled to have both return to our under-18 and development teams this year,” said Hockey Canada's senior manager of hockey operations Dylan Rockwell in a statement Monday.

"These teams are crucial steps in our women’s program and demand a high-level of dedication from the coaching staffs who will assist our athletes in their development. We are excited to announce the coaches and support staff who will provide the necessary skills and guidance to our teams on the international stage this season.”

Amanda Benoit-Wark, a former national-team player, and Marc-Andre Cote join Sunohara on the under-18 coaching staff as her assistants, along with goalie coach Sheldon Goertzen and video coach Carlee Campbell.

Matt Desrosiers and Chris MacKenzie will be Domenico's assistants on the development squad, with Brad Fogal serving as goalie coach and Josh Bell as video coach.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 28, 2025.