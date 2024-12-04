The Montreal Victoire will look to win their second straight game to kick off the 2024-25 season when they host the New York Sirens at Place Bell on Wednesday.

You can watch the game at 7pm ET/4pm PT on TSN1/5 and streaming on TSN.ca or the TSN App.

In Saturday's season opener, the Victoire defeated the Ottawa Charge, 4-3, in a thrilling shootout. Abby Boreen, Laura Stacey and Jennifer Gardiner picked up the goals during regulation after Montreal allowed the first two goals

“The fans didn’t disappoint. It was loud in there. I couldn’t talk on the bench sometimes, but we want them to keep that up,” said Montreal head coach Kori Cheverie of the atmosphere at Place Bell on Saturday.

The Victoire were the only PWHL team to not record a shootout win last season, the inaugural campaign for the PWHL.

“Honestly, I don’t even think you would have been able to tell we were down 2-0 at that moment based on how we were on the bench," said defender Erin Ambrose. "I looked up and after they scored their second goal, I saw that they had 10 shots, including the two goals that we put on or in the net, so they had eight and it’s halfway through the second and we had done a lot of good things. We didn’t waiver at all and it was pretty impressive for us in our first game to not go off script at all and to stay the course.”

The Sirens also come into Wednesday's game having won their opening game of the season, defeating the Minnesota Frost, 4-3, in overtime on Saturday.

New York finished in the basement of the PWHL standings last season, picking up a total of nine wins in 24 games. Montreal made the playoffs, but were eliminated by the Boston Fleet in the opening round.

Minnesota Frost at Boston Fleet

7pm ET/4pm PT on TSN+

In other action, the defending PWHL champion Minnesota Frost travel to Boston to take on the Fleet in a rematch of last year's final.

Both sides dropped their season openers over the weekend.

Minnesota won the league's first Walter Cup with a 3-0 victory over Boston in Game 5 of the PWHL Finals last spring.