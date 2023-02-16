Former first baseman Martinez to join Blue Jays front office as special assistant

Former Cleveland first baseman Victor Martinez has joined the Toronto Blue Jays front office as a 'special assistant', Jon Morosi of the New York Post reports.

Martinez retired from the majors after the 2018 season, his 16th year in the show.

As Morosi notes, he formed a relationship with current Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins and President Mark Shapiro, as they both came from the Cleveland franchise before taking the helm in Toronto.

Martinez played in 1,973 games in the majors for Cleveland, the Boston Red Sox and the Detroit Tigers. He finished with a career batting average of .295, and hit 246 home runs as well as 1,178 runs batted in.

His exact role with the Blue Jays is yet to be defined.