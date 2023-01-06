SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Viktor Lodin and Egor Sokolov scored shootout goals to lead the Belleville Senators past the Syracuse Crunch 3-2 in an American Hockey League contest Friday night.

Angus Crookshank and Scott Sabourin had the goals in regulation for Belleville (14-16-3-0).

Philippe Myers and Shawn Element replied for Syracuse (13-11-2-3).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 6, 2023.